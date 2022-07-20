Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $14,065,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

