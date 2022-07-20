Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) PT Lowered to $5.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Matterport Price Performance

Matterport stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908 in the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $102,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

