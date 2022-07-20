Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $46.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 68.94.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 31.71 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is 45.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

