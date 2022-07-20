BTIG Research Trims Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Target Price to $213.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $272.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.38.

Shares of PEN opened at $124.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -733.55 and a beta of 0.70. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $293.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $184.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 35.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Penumbra by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Penumbra by 52.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

