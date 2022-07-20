BTIG Research Trims Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Target Price to $10.00

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Humacyte Price Performance

HUMA stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William John Scheessele purchased 10,525 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason purchased 10,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William John Scheessele purchased 10,525 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $49,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,525 shares of company stock worth $116,698 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 247.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 681.4% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 545,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

