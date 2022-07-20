MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.66

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.66 and traded as low as $6.75. MiX Telematics shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 366,817 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $176.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 351,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $137,094.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 555,225 shares of company stock valued at $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares valued at $13,016. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Articles

