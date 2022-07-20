Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $170.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.26.
Shares of BILL stock opened at $126.32 on Monday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.13.
In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock worth $5,823,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
