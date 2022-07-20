Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $170.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.26.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $126.32 on Monday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.13.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock worth $5,823,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.