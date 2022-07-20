Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $7.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.
Nikola Price Performance
NKLA opened at $5.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.25. Nikola has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Trading of Nikola
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nikola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 218.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
