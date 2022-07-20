Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 45,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -3.34. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.