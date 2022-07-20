Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 45,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -3.34. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

