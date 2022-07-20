OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at BTIG Research

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $73.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $851.68 million, a P/E ratio of -54.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Harold Ruf purchased 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

