Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $43.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

