Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $54.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trevena by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

