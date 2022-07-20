Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Trevena Stock Performance
Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $54.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trevena by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
