Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $70.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. Mondelez International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 56.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

