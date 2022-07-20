Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $243.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

NYSE APD opened at $230.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.48. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

