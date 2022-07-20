A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Investment analysts at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $57.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $2,364,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

