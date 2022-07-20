Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $197.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

