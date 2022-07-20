Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $79.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

