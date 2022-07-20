Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $68.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.68.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $70.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.33. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after buying an additional 6,774,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,043,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.