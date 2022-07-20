Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Cormark

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.82% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

TSU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price (up previously from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.13.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$33.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$49.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.1199998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

