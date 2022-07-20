Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SUM. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.
NYSE:SUM opened at $25.20 on Monday. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,885,000 after buying an additional 119,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after acquiring an additional 519,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,295,000 after purchasing an additional 905,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares during the last quarter.
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
