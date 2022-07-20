Snap-on (SNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $207.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.69 and a 200-day moving average of $210.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

