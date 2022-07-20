88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

88 Energy Limited (LON:88E – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 11,514,160 shares.
88 Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.73 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.32.
About 88 Energy
88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.
Recommended Stories
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.