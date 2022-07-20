SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.96

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.26. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 245,770 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCYX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

SCYNEXIS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

Featured Stories

