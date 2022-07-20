Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) vs. Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Critical Contrast

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) and Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marks and Spencer Group and Digital Brands Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marks and Spencer Group $11.98 billion 0.28 -$259.04 million N/A N/A Digital Brands Group $7.59 million 0.29 -$32.36 million ($4.08) -0.04

Digital Brands Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marks and Spencer Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

15.4% of Digital Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Marks and Spencer Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Brands Group has a beta of 4.25, suggesting that its stock price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marks and Spencer Group and Digital Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marks and Spencer Group N/A N/A N/A Digital Brands Group -350.34% N/A -89.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group and Digital Brands Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marks and Spencer Group 2 6 4 0 2.17 Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products. The company also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; financial services, including credit cards, payment solutions, insurances, savings, and loans; and renewable energy services. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties; operates international franchises; and provides its products online. The company also exports its products. It operates 1,487 stores in worldwide. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Digital Brands Group

(Get Rating)

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. It offers luxury custom and made-to- measure suiting and sportwear, as well as shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, and other products that are made-to-measure under the Harper & Jones brand. The company also offers luxury T-shirts, tops, and bottoms under the Stateside brand. Digital Brands Group, Inc. sells directly to the consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.