IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $0.96. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 138,706 shares changing hands.
IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.77.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IZEA Worldwide Company Profile
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
