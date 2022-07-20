Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Update

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 769,400 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 522,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,564.7 days.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Stock Performance

XJNGF opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

