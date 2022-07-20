Head-To-Head Contrast: XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) vs. Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XOS and Cooper-Standard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million 61.89 $23.40 million N/A N/A Cooper-Standard $2.33 billion 0.04 -$322.83 million ($20.49) -0.25

Analyst Ratings

XOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cooper-Standard.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for XOS and Cooper-Standard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 Cooper-Standard 0 1 1 0 2.50

XOS currently has a consensus target price of $8.29, indicating a potential upside of 334.12%. Given XOS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS N/A -2.56% -1.18% Cooper-Standard -15.40% -67.25% -11.14%

Summary

XOS beats Cooper-Standard on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, low oligomer multi-layer convoluted tubes, and brake jounce lines. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, DPF and SCR emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and charge systems, transmission oil cooling hoses, and multilayer tubing for glycol thermal management. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. The company operates in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

