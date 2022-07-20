National Bank Financial Lowers Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$10.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KELTF stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Further Reading

