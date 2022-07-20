Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) & Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Financial Survey

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Rating) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Accolade’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 8.69 -$1.61 million N/A N/A Accolade $310.02 million 2.06 -$123.12 million ($6.09) -1.48

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accolade.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.4% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Accolade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Accolade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Accolade 0 7 7 0 2.50

Accolade has a consensus target price of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 86.87%. Given Accolade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -2,213.75% Accolade -124.17% -23.63% -14.45%

Summary

Accolade beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

