ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.89

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and traded as high as $35.20. ATCO shares last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 475 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACLLF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21.

ATCO Announces Dividend

About ATCO

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.366 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.