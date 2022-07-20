Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.67. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 43,650 shares trading hands.

Almonty Industries Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

