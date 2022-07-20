Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance
Shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98.
About Toyo Suisan Kaisha
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyo Suisan Kaisha (TSUKY)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.