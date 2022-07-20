Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.37

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.37 and traded as low as $79.35. Kubota shares last traded at $79.72, with a volume of 53,605 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KUBTY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Kubota Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kubota Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

