FY2023 Earnings Estimate for ContraFect Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ContraFect in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.05). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ContraFect’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ContraFect’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. WBB Securities raised shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContraFect currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.40 on Monday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $15.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in ContraFect by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

