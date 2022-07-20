Critical Survey: Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Uniti Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Uniti Group and Klépierre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Klépierre 3 1 3 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Klépierre has a consensus target price of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Given Klépierre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Klépierre is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Uniti Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uniti Group and Klépierre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.10 billion 2.07 $123.66 million $0.73 13.19 Klépierre $1.04 billion 5.89 $644.43 million N/A N/A

Klépierre has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniti Group.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 16.32% -8.54% 3.75% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Klépierre beats Uniti Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change. For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com.

