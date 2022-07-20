FY2023 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Delta Air Lines Price Performance
NYSE:DAL opened at $32.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines
In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Delta Air Lines Company Profile
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.
