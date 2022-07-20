Morgan Stanley Lowers Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target to €91.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €105.00 ($106.06) to €91.00 ($91.92) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARKAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arkema from €139.00 ($140.40) to €123.00 ($124.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arkema from €101.00 ($102.02) to €103.00 ($104.04) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arkema from €129.00 ($130.30) to €131.00 ($132.32) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $92.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.21. Arkema has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $152.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Arkema will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

