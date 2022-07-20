Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.78

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.78 and traded as low as $20.51. Komatsu shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 1,049,412 shares changing hands.

Komatsu Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

