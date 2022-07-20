TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TOD’S from €42.00 ($42.42) to €38.00 ($38.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TOD’S from €33.00 ($33.33) to €28.00 ($28.28) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

