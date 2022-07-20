PROG (PRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. PROG has set its FY22 guidance at $3.25-$3.70 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PROG to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. PROG has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price target on PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

