Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Grows By 29.6%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGI Solar Power Group stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get TGI Solar Power Group alerts:

About TGI Solar Power Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.