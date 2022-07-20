NorthWestern (NWE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $65.62.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sidoti downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

