Precision Drilling (PD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Precision Drilling will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of C($2.59) per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The business had revenue of C$351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$328.30 million.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at C$77.75 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$35.82 and a 12 month high of C$109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Precision Drilling

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.22.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Company Profile



Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

