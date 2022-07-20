Precision Drilling (PD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of C($2.59) per share for the quarter.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The business had revenue of C$351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.30 million.
Shares of PD stock opened at C$77.75 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$35.82 and a 12 month high of C$109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.32.
In related news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
