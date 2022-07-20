Lam Research (LRCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $7.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $446.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.74.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.