Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in June

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSRYY stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.
About Treasury Wine Estates
