Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLOWY shares. Barclays raised shares of Vallourec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Vallourec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
About Vallourec
Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.
