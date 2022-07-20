FormFactor (FORM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect FormFactor to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q2 guidance at $0.39-$0.47 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $710,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

