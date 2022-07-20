Avery Dennison (AVY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Avery Dennison has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.450-$9.850 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avery Dennison Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of AVY opened at $171.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.09. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24.
Avery Dennison Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.