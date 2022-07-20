Avery Dennison (AVY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Avery Dennison has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.450-$9.850 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVY opened at $171.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.09. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

