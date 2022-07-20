ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) vs. DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Head-To-Head Contrast

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ImageWare Systems and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus price target of $2.59, suggesting a potential upside of 158.75%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

3.9% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems 236.30% -55.58% 119.29% DIRTT Environmental Solutions -41.05% -87.63% -33.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImageWare Systems and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $3.47 million 0.59 $9.28 million N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions $147.59 million 0.58 -$53.67 million ($0.75) -1.33

ImageWare Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. operates as a biometric solution provider in the United States and internationally. It offers Imageware Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides Imageware Proof that enables an entity to prove user identity from their biometrics, government issued ID, and credit bureau data; Imageware Capture that enables the capture of biographic and biometric details, such as face, fingerprint, palm print, and iris, as well as scars, marks, and tattoos; Imageware Identify, which enables a user to identify others from their biometrics; and Imageware Investigate that enables an officer to create digital lineups. In addition, it offers Imageware Credential that enables a user to design, build, and print badges for access control systems, which includes tickets, smart badges, wristbands, personal identity verification cards, and others; Imageware Digital ID, a decentralized identity service that enables self-sovereign identity underpinned by blockchain technology tied to biometrics; and Imageware Authenticate, which enables users to leverage multimodal biometrics hosted in a central server or cloud to log in to services and applications from a device. Further, the company provides Law Enforcement 2.0 solution which enables state, local, and federal agencies to capture, archive, search, retrieve, and share digital images, fingerprints, and other biometrics, as well as criminal history records on a stand-alone, networked, wireless or browser-based platform. It serves airports and seaports, education, financial, government, healthcare, and law enforcement industries. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's interior construction solutions include prefabricated, customized interior modular walls, ceilings, and floors; decorative and functional millwork; power infrastructure; network infrastructure; and pre-installed medical gas piping systems. It offers interior construction solutions through a network of independent distribution partners. It serves commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality, and other industries, as well as medical gas piping systems for healthcare. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

