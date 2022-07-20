Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Price Target at $46.55

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,582,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 7,093.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 914,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,817,000 after purchasing an additional 201,650 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,786,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 5.0 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

